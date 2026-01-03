Trump Screwed America In Venezuela

In the video above, I talk about the ways that Trump screwed America over with his Venezuela invasion. Please give it a watch and let me know what you think in the comments below.

As Sarah Jones wrote on The Daily with Sarah Jones, for Trump, Venezuela was always about the oil.

Trump has been trying to get ahold of Venezuela’s oil for years.

The United States does not have any oil resources of its own. There’s no domestic US oil company. This oil is not coming to the United States. This oil will not belong to the United States. The United States will not profit from this oil. What Trump wants from the remaining Venezuelan vice president is for him to turn over control of the nation’s oil production to Big Oil. That means Big Oil will make all the profit. Big oil will sell the oil overseas, sell the oil around the world, and the American people will get jack squat.

PoliticusUSA is not beholden to any political party or corporation. We are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump is, of course, doing this because of Big Oil. Wrote him mega checks during the campaign in the form of dark money contributions.

When his campaign was struggling, Big Oil gave Trump a list of a hundred to 200 already written pieces of legislation in executive orders. They listed their demands in exchange for the money. Trump said, I will do whatever you want. What they wanted was control of Venezuela’s oil. Now, American troops in Venezuela are gonna have to be there to secure the oil.

Read more below.