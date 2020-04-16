Jared Kushner May Get Government Bailout As Millions Wait For $1,200

The President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may get a coronavirus bailout as millions of people are waiting for the $1,200 checks.

According to Bloomberg:

The $2 trillion relief bill passed by Congress in March barred the President and his family from receiving loans or other funds from the U.S. Treasury. But that may not affect Kushner family assets if Jared Kushner has divested his stakes, or if his percentage ownership is small.

“These are Kushner problems, these are not coronavirus problems,” said Virginia Canter, a former ethics adviser to Democratic presidents who is now chief ethics counsel for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a group that has been critical of the Trump administration. “But they’ll potentially be able to take advantage of federal relief, and if they do I think we should know about it.”

Kushner’s companies would not be eligible for federal aid under the law, because he is married to Trump’s daughter, but his family might be able to get federal aid for the companies that Jared Kushner runs if he is technically not in charge.

Jared Kushner’s debt problems and foreign debt issues are so severe that the intelligence community deemed him a risk to national security who should not have top-secret security clearance. The loophole that allows the family in law of the President to get federal aid will need to be closed in future stimulus bills.

Millions of Americans who need money for food and housing are being forced to wait for their $1,200 because Trump wants his signature to appear on the checks.

Jared Kushner and his failing businesses shouldn’t get a dime, and if even try, Congress will need to act to close the loophole that Trump’s in-laws will exploit.

