Jared Kushner Is Still Cashing In Overseas As Trump Runs For President

Trump son in law Jared Kushner is still exploiting overseas connections he got from the White House to make money.

The New York Times reported:

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald J. Trump, confirmed on Friday that he was closing in on major real estate deals in Albania and Serbia, the latest example of the former presidentâ€™s family doing business abroad even as Mr. Trump seeks to return to the White House.

Mr. Kushnerâ€™s plans in the Balkans appear to have come about in part through relationships built while Mr. Trump was in office. Mr. Kushner, who was a senior White House official, said he had been working on the deals with Richard Grenell, who served briefly as acting director of national intelligence under Mr. Trump and also as ambassador to Germany and special envoy to the Balkans.

The Trump overseas exploitation of their time in the White House remains alive and well. It is also a cautionary tale for the American people of what the future could hold if Donald Trump returns to the White House in 2025.

For as bad as the obvious corruption of the Trump administration was, these same people have learned from their experiences in the first Trump term and are going to return to power with a better understanding of how to be even more corrupt to enrich themselves.

Jared Kushner didn’t just do one $2 billion cash-in with the Saudis. Kushner is still running around the world and leveraging the relationships that acquired while working in the White House to make even more money.

The Trump family doesn’t want to govern. The Trumps want to use the most powerful political office in the world as their primary source of income.

Trump may have left office, but the corruption is alive and well.

