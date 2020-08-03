Barack Obama Backs 118 Candidates in Huge Slate of Endorsements

Advertisements

Barack Obama has endorsed a huge number of candidates in upcoming elections across the country. The former president publicly backed 118 people in what’s been described as “the first wave of endorsements.”

Obama backed candidates in 17 states running for federal, statewide and state legislative office, including some familiar faces and Democrats seeking to unseat well-known Republicans.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats,” Obama said in a statement seen by PoliticusUSA.

Advertisements

“Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans—not just those at the top. ”

“They make me optimistic not just about our party’s chances in November, but about our country’s future long after that,” he said.

“So if you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early—by mail or in person.”

Obama is backing Democrats aiming to defeat incumbent Republican senators.

Among these endorsements are Maine’s Sara Gideon, who’s trying to beat Republican Senator Susan Collins, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper who faces Senator Cory Gardner and South Carolina’s Jaime Harrison, running against prominent GOP Senator Lindsey Graham.

“Our country’s future hangs on this election, and it won’t be easy. But pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us of what is real, and what is important,” the former president said.

“Elections matter. And we need Americans of all political stripes to get involved in our politics and our public life like never before.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter