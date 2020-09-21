Trump Says NRA Didn’t Take His Advice to “Get Out of New York” Before NY Sued to Dissolve Them

Advertisements

In August, the state of New York sued the National Rifle Association (NRA), arguing that misspending and corruption justified dissolving the organization for good. According to President Donald Trump, who called in to speak with the hosts of “Fox and Friends” earlier this morning, the NRA is in trouble after not taking his advice to “get out of New York” altogether.

“I told the NRA, ‘Move to Texas or move to Oklahoma or move someplace where’d you be loved, Get out of New York,'” Trump told host Brian Kilmeade. “They’re being sued by the attorney general. It’s terrible what they’re doing to the NRA. The NRA is giving me the ultimate endorsement, the greatest endorsement they’ve ever given and the strongest endorsement, but they’re spending all of their money fighting the attorney general of New York. They’re trying to destroy the NRA and that’s a shame, that’s a shame.”

Trump suggested the move to dissolve the NRA is politically motivated because they’ve been a “big donor” to his presidential campaign.

“Right now they’re fighting for their lives, and I told them, I told them a year ago, ‘You ought to just leave, pick up and leave, go to Texas or someplace where they want you, Florida, someplace where they want you,'” he said.

Trump says it's a shame that New York state is trying to dissolve the NRA, but the NRA should have listened to him when he said they should move to Texas or Oklahoma. "I told them a year ago you oughta just leave … and they didn't listen to that advice." pic.twitter.com/qtEyxSDV5I — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 21, 2020

New York State says in their lawsuit that the NRA diverted millions of dollars in charitable donations for personal use.

“It’s clear that the NRA has been failing to carry out its stated mission for many, many years and instead has operated as a breeding ground for greed, abuse and brazen illegality,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said at a news conference last month. “Enough was enough. We needed to step in and dissolve this corporation.”