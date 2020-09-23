No Justice For Breonna Taylor As Police Not Charged With Murder

Advertisements

Only one former Louisville police officer was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, not murder or manslaughter in the shooting Breonna Taylor.

This was the sum of the grand jury indictments:

Count one, wanton endangerment in the first degree, on or about March 13th, 2020, in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the above-named defendant committed the offense of wanton endangerment in the first degree when under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life he wantonly shot a gun, a gun, excuse me, into the apartment occupied by initials CE.

Advertisements

Count two, wanton endangerment in the first degree. On or about March 13th, 2020, in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the above-named defendant Brett Hankison committed the offense of endangerment in the first degree when under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life he shot a gun into the apartment occupied by initials CN. Count three, wanton endangerment in the first degree. On or about March 13th, 2020, in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the above-named defendant Brett Hankison committed the offense of wanton endangerment in the first degree when in circumstances of indifference to human life he wantonly shot a gun into an apartment occupied by initials ZF. Against the peace and dignity of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Video:

Only one police officer indicted in the Breonna Taylor murder for a crime that was not related to her shooting. pic.twitter.com/lxCbmlXpO2 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 23, 2020

This is not justice.

Three police officers barged into an innocent African-American woman’s home and shot her dead, and none of them are indicted for manslaughter or murder.

Protests must be paired with voting. The only way to get real justice and police reform so that the killings stop is to elect a government that sees the murder of innocent people by the police as wrong.

Breonna Taylor is dead and justice was not served by the grand jury.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook