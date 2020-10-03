Jaime Harrison Encases Himself In Plexiglass To Avoid Super Spreader Lindsey Graham

Advertisements

Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison brought his own plexiglass to the South Carolina debate to protect himself from Lindsey Graham.

Harrison said, “No, we’re not going to blame the president. We shouldn’t blame the president for the inception of this disease. We shouldn’t blame anybody for the inception of this disease, but where blame should come is how we handle this disease, whether or not we take it seriously. You know, tonight, I am taking it seriously. That’s why I put this plexiglass up.”

Video:

Jaime Harrison: "Where blame should come is how we handled this disease — whether or not we take it seriously." pic.twitter.com/fGilEdWhxT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2020

Advertisements

Republicans have become so disease-infested under Trump that Democrats have to encase themselves in plexiglass in order to be able to safely participate in a debate.

Democrats are using the GOP coronavirus outbreak to effectively make a point about taking the pandemic seriously. Lindsey Graham has spent the debate taking no safety precautions as he avoided answering questions while trying to whip up fear over AOC, single-payer healthcare, and immigrants.

As Lindsey Graham tries to push forward with Supreme Court confirmation hearings in the midst of a Republican Senate caucus coronavirus outbreak, Jaime Harrison is showing South Carolina why the state needs a senator who will take the pandemic seriously and put their safety first.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook