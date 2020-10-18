Gretchen Whitmer Bluntly Says Trump Is Inciting Domestic Terrorism

Advertisements

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said on Sunday that President Trump is trying to incentivize and incite domestic terrorism.

Transcript via Meet The Press:

CHUCK TODD:

And then finally, last night, and at the top of our show we made reference, and you became a target of the president personally, a “Lock her up” chant targeting you started and seemed to be almost encouraged at times by the president there. You’ve already come under threat once. What does something like this do to you personally? I’m just — I know how you’re acting professionally here. I’m just wondering how this impacts your family personally. I mean, that’s a lot to deal with.

GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER:

You know, it’s incredibly disturbing that the president of the United States, ten days after a plot to kidnap, put me on trial, and execute me — ten days after that was uncovered — the president is at it again and inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism. It is wrong. It’s got to end. It is dangerous, not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere who are doing their jobs and trying to protect their fellow Americans. People of good will on both sides of the aisle need to step up and call this out and bring the heat down. This is the United States of America. We do not tolerate actions like he is giving comfort to. And that’s why we all have to be in this together.

Video:

WATCH: Trump’s supporters chant “lock her up” at Mich. rally.@GovWhitmer: “Ten days after a plot to kidnap, put me on trial and execute me. Ten days after that was uncovered, the president is at it again. And inspiring and incentivizing and inciting … domestic terrorism.” pic.twitter.com/ipN3xvEbQ7 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 18, 2020

Trump has always incentivized and incited at minimum the threat of violence. In 2016, the corporate media would not discuss Trump’s role in promoting violence. In 2020, elected officials and the press are talking about Trump’s conduct at his rallies and the message that he is sending to his supporters in ways that they would not before.

Donald Trump has been incentivizing violence and intimidation for years. The only difference is that he is being called out for it now.

Trump thinks that he and his supporters can scare their way into keeping power, but as Gov. Whitmer showed, good people are not afraid and are coming to take their country back.

