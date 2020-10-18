Twitter Removes Trump COVID Adviser Tweet Containing False Information

1.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Twitter removed a tweet from Trump’s favorite COVID adviser because it contained false or misleading information.

Here is a screengrab of the false tweet from Dr. Scott Atlas:

Why is the message to wear masks so difficult? Look at this tweet from Trump's covid "expert" Scott Atlas. pic.twitter.com/mBcILZUohw — Blue Girl in a Red State (@BlueGirlsRule) October 18, 2020

Twitter told CNN why the tweet was taken down, “According to Twitter, the policy Atlas violated prohibits sharing false or misleading content related to Covid-19 that could lead to harm.”

The reason why coronavirus cases are surging is that the country is being led by an administration that wants to ignore the pandemic and is disavowing science because it makes them look bad. The Trump administration has placed politics over science. They would rather kill and sicken Americans than see Trump lose an election.

The coronavirus will not be under control in the United States until Trump and his crew is booted out of office and replaced by an administration that will develop a national plan and take the pandemic seriously.

Atlas isn’t an infectious disease expert. He is a political hack who is using the MD after his name to spread misinformation and illness.

