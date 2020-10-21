Rudy Giuliani Claims Borat Video Is Democratic Retaliation For Hunter Biden

Advertisements

Rudy Giuliani says that he wasn’t touching himself to a girl who he thought was 15 years old, but it is all a Democratic plot related to Hunter Biden.

Giuliani told WABC as reported by The Daily Beast:



“They’ll do anything. They’ve attacked me over everything possible, investigated every business dealing I’ve ever had,” he said. “And now the idiot Borat is going after me with a totally sensationalized false account of a ridiculous movie, I guess that he’s done.”

“Now let me tell you why I know this is a hit job that happens because, it’s not an accident that it happens that I turn in all this evidence on their prince and darling Joe Biden who’s one of the biggest crook in the last thirty years, and since I have the courage to say that I’m the target,” he continued, linking a scene that was shot back in July to the emails and texts he released this past week that allegedly came from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Giuliani also claimed that he wasn’t touching himself. He was tucking in his shirt because all normal people lay down in a bed in a hotel with what they believe to be a 15-year-old girl to tuck in their shirt.

Rudy Guliani finally delivered an October surprise. Unfortunately for Trump, the world’s worst lawyer and senior advisor has exposed himself as a potential pedophile, which fits in with Trump’s pattern of hanging out with men who sexually assault and rape underage girls (Epstein, Jeffrey).

The Borat scene was shot in July, The bogus Russian Hunter Biden emails came out last week.

It is not a Democratic plot. It’s Trump and his inner circle being exposed for the creepy criminals that they are.

