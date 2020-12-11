House Democrats Could Refuse To Seat The 126 Republicans Who Are Trying To Overturn The Election

Advertisements

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) has called for House leadership to sanction and not seat the 126 House Republicans who have joined the Texas lawsuit.

Pascrell said in a statement:

Today I’m calling on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make donald trump an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/icTmGKCpuR — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020

Rep. Pascrell brings up a great point. The House Republicans who are trying to overturn the election and attack democracy do not have to be seated. House leadership can refuse to seat them. House leadership can also sanction these members for their undemocratic attack on the election system.

The members who have joined the Texas lawsuit are violating the Constitution and could be denied seating by a majority vote in the House.

Speaker Pelosi wrote in a letter to her colleagues that the House Republicans are subverting the Constitution, “As Members of Congress, we take a solemn oath to support and defend the Constitution. Republicans are subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy which threatens to seriously erode public trust in our most sacred democratic institutions and to set back our progress on the urgent challenges ahead.”

It would be an extreme step, but if House Republicans continue to attack democracy, House Democrats do have the option of refusing to seat members by majority vote if that is what it would take to save the country.

