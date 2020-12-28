Democrats Deliver As House Passes Bill Raising Stimulus Checks To $2,000

Advertisements

House Democrats came through for the American people and passed a bill raising stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.

The AP reported:

WASHINGTON (AP) — House votes to increase COVID checks to $2,000, sending Trump's request to GOP-controlled Senate. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 28, 2020

Advertisements

Here was the final vote total:

Seen on C-SPAN: House passes bill to increase checks to $2,000. pic.twitter.com/9cTprJPuIp — CSPAN (@cspan) December 28, 2020

The bill passed 275-134 with 44 Republicans joining the Democratic majority to vote yes, and only two Democrats voting no.

Trump supposedly supports the increase in payments, but even his support could not convince the majority of House Republicans to provide desperately needed cash assistance to the American people.

The Senate will return on Tuesday, and Democrats have already vowed to bring the bill to the floor.

If Senate Republicans block the assistance, voters in Georgia will know exactly who is responsible as they continue to vote in two critical Senate runoff elections.

Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats did their part. The pressure is now on Mitch McConnell and the Senate to either deliver for the American people or hand the Senate to Joe Biden in roughly one week.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook