Ginni Thomas Apologies To Her Husband’s SCOTUS Clerks For Trying To Overthrow The Government

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, apologized to her husband’s law clerks for her efforts to overthrow the government.

The Washington Post reported:

“I owe you all an apology. I have likely imposed on you my lifetime passions,” Thomas, who goes by Ginni, recently wrote to a private Thomas Clerk World email list of her husband’s staff over his three decades on the bench.

“My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all. And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long. Let’s pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide.”

Needless to say, this private apology is not good enough. A public apology, and an acceptance of responsibility is the bare minimum that should be required for anyone who encouraged and enabled the Capitol attack.

There is no truth to the rumor that Ginni Thomas paid for buses for the insurrectionists to come to the Capitol, but her divisive and hateful rhetoric along with her cheerleading of the rioters fit into a decades-long pattern of political extremism.

The support of an attempt to overthrow the government is not something that goes away with an apology.

Ginni Thomas is one of the drivers of instability in the country, and in this case, sorry is nowhere near enough.

