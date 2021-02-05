David Hogg: Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Apologize To Families Who Lost Loved Ones in School Shootings

Gun control activist David Hogg, who became a national face for the movement after surviving the Parkland school shooting, says Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) should apologize to families who lost loved ones in school shootings, citing past remarks Greene made that reduced school shootings to conspiracy.

Greene has also attacked Hogg directly, though Hogg says he is less concerned with the remarks Greene made about him. He says Greene should directly apologize to “the real people that she offended, which are the families in Parkland and Las Vegas and Sandy Hook that have a permanently empty bedroom, that have a permanently empty place at the dinner table.”

“They’re the people that are the real victims here that deserve the apology, not me. And that’s really what upsets me is that she’s detracting from their suffering and their experience because she can’t know their pain,” he said.

You can listen to Hogg’s comments in the video below.

The tension between Hogg and Greene came to a head over the last week after a video of Greene heckling Hogg went viral.

“Why are you using kids as a barrier? Do you not know how to defend your stance? Look, I’m an American citizen. I’m a gun owner. I have a concealed carry permit, I carry a gun for protection for myself. And you are using your lobby and the money behind it and the kids to try to take away my Second Amendment rights. You don’t have anything to say for yourself? You can’t defend your stance?” Greene asks Hogg in the video even as he ignores her.

Yesterday, the House of Representatives voted 230-199 to strip Greene of her committee assignments, effectively neutering her regulatory power in Congress.

Calls to expel Greene entirely continue to mount. She has faced considerable criticism for spreading conspiracy theories about school shootings and for calling for the execution of prominent Democrats. Greene, a subscriber to the QAnon conspiracy theory, voted against certifying the results of the 2020 general election. She also voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump, whose lies about widespread election fraud sparked a violent insurrection against Congress that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer who later died of his injuries.