Liz Cheney Terrifies Trump With Criminal Investigations Into His Role In Capitol Attack

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that Trump can’t be the leader of the Republican Party and that many criminal investigations are coming into his role in the Capitol attack.

Video of Rep. Cheney:

Cheney said on Fox News Sunday:



If I were in the Senate, I would obviously listen to the evidence. I think that’s the role the Senate has as jurors.

But I would also point out, though, Chris, that the Senate trial is a snapshot. There’s a massive criminal investigation underway. There will be a massive criminal investigation of everything that happened on January 6th and in the days before. People will want to know exactly what the president

was doing.

They want to know, for example, whether the tweet he sent out calling Vice President Pence a coward while the attack was underway, whether that tweet, for example, was a premeditated effort to provoke violence. There are a lot of questions that have to be answered and there will be many, many criminal

investigations looking at every aspect of this and everyone who was involved, as there should be.

But I stand firmly by my statement. We have never seen that kind of an assault by a president of the United States on another branch of government and that can never happen again.

Rep. Cheney criticized Democrats for voting to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees, but only because she believes that Republicans should have done it themselves.

Cheney wants to get rid of Trump and Trumpism and return the Republican Party back to its conservative roots.

It has been reported for years that Trump is terrified of being criminally charged for anything, and with Lindsey Graham arguing that Trump could be charged with a crime because he is a private citizen, the idea that the former president might be facing criminal liability isn’t a fantasy of his critics, but a reality that is being openly debated in the midst of a raging Republican civil war.

