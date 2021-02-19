Joe Manchin Announces Opposition To Biden OMB Nominee Neera Tanden Due To Her Tweets

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) cited concern about Biden OMB nominee Neera Tanden’s “partisan tweets” as the reason that he is opposing her nomination.

Sen. Manchin said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “I have carefully reviewed Neera Tanden’s public statements and tweets that were personally directed towards my colleagues on both sides of the aisle from Senator Sanders to Senator McConnell and others. I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget. For this reason, I cannot support her nomination. As I have said before, we must take meaningful steps to end the political division and dysfunction that pervades our politics. At a time of grave crisis, it is more important than ever that we chart a new bipartisan course that helps address the many serious challenges facing our nation.”

One has to wonder if Manchin would still be opposed to Tanden’s nomination based on her tweets if she was a man?

The nation was just terrorized for four years by Donald Trump, who turned tweeting into a former of propaganda that bordered on domestic terrorism.

If Manchin doesn’t have any policy reasons to oppose Tanden, then he needs to support her nomination. Putting forward a bogus excuse based on tweets in a post-Trump political world smells like sexism.

Sen. Manchin’s statement will earn him points back in West Virginia, but in a post-Trump political landscape, sinking her nomination based on tweets feels wrong and misogynistic.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook