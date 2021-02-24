Rep. Liz Cheney Blows Up Press Conference And Humiliates House GOP Leader

6.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) humiliated House Republican leadership at their weekly press conference by taking a stand against Trump speaking at CPAC.

Video:

Q: Do you believe former President Trump should speaking at CPAC?@GOPLeader: "Yes he should."@RepLizCheney: "That's up to CPAC….I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country." McCarthy: "On that high note, thank you very much." pic.twitter.com/ZOkTUbpQCP — CSPAN (@cspan) February 24, 2021

The House GOP leadership was asked by reporters if Trump should be speaking at CPAC, toady Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he should, and then it was Cheney’s turn, and she said, “That’s up to CPAC. I’ve been very clear in my views about President Trump and the extent to which January 6. I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

McCarthy then ended the press conference, “On that high note, thank you very much.”

The nation is watching a full-blown Republican civil war play out in front of the entire country. Props to Liz Cheney, who Democrats don’t agree with on much of anything policy-wise, but she is sticking to her values and standing her ground on Trump.

