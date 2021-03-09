Piers Morgan Is Out At Good Morning Britain After Attacking Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan trashed Meghan Markle, but when confronted with his personal issues with Markle, he stormed off the set and is now out of a job.

ITV confirmed that Morgan is out at Good Morning Britain:



Piers Morgan has left his role as a presenter on Good Morning Britain, ITV has announced.

The announcement comes after broadcasting regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after it received more than 41,000 complaints regarding comment made by the presenter following Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Morgan attacked Markle on the air, and it was revealed that he exhibited some stalker-like behavior toward the royal:

Works for me: Piers Morgan leaving GMB, brought down by his own rabid hatred of Meghan Markle. https://t.co/UJGKSmVEmP — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 9, 2021

Men like Piers Morgan have been doing this sort of thing to women for centuries. Odds are Morgan was rebuffed by Markle, so he used his position in the media to attack and trash her. This time, it cost the entitled white man his job.

If Meghan Markle speaking out rids the media landscape of Morgan, that is an added bonus.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook