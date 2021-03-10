Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries to Halt Covid Relief Package

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has tried once again to delay a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, calling it a “massive woke progressive Democrat wish list.” Greene has moved to adjourn the House of Representatives and demand a roll-call vote.

Greene’s action was expected. Earlier this morning, PoliticusUSA reported that the House is moving toward final approval of the Covid-19 stimulus package and cited a Reuters report which noted Republicans could still “delay proceedings” by asking for a motion to send the bill back to a committee or moving to adjourn the House.

“The GOP has messaged against this ridiculous bill,” Greene wrote on Twitter. “We should do everything to stop it.”

I just made a motion to adjourn to stop Congress from passing the $1.9 trillion dollar massive woke progressive Democrat wish list. The GOP has messaged against this ridiculous bill. We should do everything to stop it. Pay attention if Rs vote to adjourn. Or with the Dems. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 10, 2021

Republicans have argued that the bill, which provides qualifying Americans with $1,400 stimulus checks, extends unemployment benefits, and provides aid to state and local governments, is too costly at $1.9 trillion. The Biden administration has argued that such a large package is necessary to give the economy the boost that it needs; economic forecasters concur with the White House’s assessment.

Greene has in recent weeks used procedural moves to delay Covid-19 relief. She was stripped of her committee power last month after House Democrats rebuked her for backing baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent and took her to task for her social media posts calling for the executions of prominent Democrats.