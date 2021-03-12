Rachel Maddow Slams Sen. Ron Johnson’s Racist Defense Of Trump Terrorists

Rachel Maddow called out the racism behind Sen. Ron Johnson’s claims that the Trump terrorists who attacked the Capitol were good people.

Video:

Rachel Maddow calls out Sen. Ron Johnson's racist defense of Trump terrorists in the Capitol attack. #maddow pic.twitter.com/cu3zJUG53O — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 13, 2021

Rachel Maddow said, “Ron Johnson tonight talking about why he wasn’t afraid at all during the attack because he could tell by looking at them they were all good people who would never break the law.”

Maddow played a clip of Sen. Johnson saying, “I’m also criticized because I made the comment on January 6th I never felt threatened. Because I didn’t. Mainly because I knew that even though those thousands of people that were marched into the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew they love this country, truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break a law, so I wasn’t concerned. Had the tables been turned, Joe, this gets me in trouble, had President Trump won the election and tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.”

The MSNBC host responded, “I might have been a little concerned. If they had been black, that would have been one thing, but these were white men who were convicted felons and members of large white supremacist prison gangs assaulting the officers and trying to kill the vice president. But look how white, how can I feel scared? Have you seen how white these men were? If they had been black — god bless you, senator Ron Johnson.”

More people in the media need to say exactly what Maddow said. Republicans need to be called for their racist defense of the Trump terrorists. Anytime a Republican mentions Black Lives Matter when asked about the Capitol attack, they need to be asked why they are bringing race into the conversation and how many Black Lives Matter protesters have attempted to overthrow the government?

Maddow nailed it. Republicans are defending domestic terrorism and sedition with racism, and they need to be called out on it.

