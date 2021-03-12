Trump Jr. Claims There is No “Better Visual” Than Biden’s Dog Biting a Staff Member to Explain His Presidency

Donald Trump Jr. claimed there is no “better visual” than President Joe Biden’s dog biting a White House staff member, becoming the latest right-wing figure to criticize the president for the incident.

Can anyone come up with a better visual to explain the Biden Presidency than his dog attacking a Federal Law Enforcement Officer??? Here are my thoughts!!! Watch and RT. https://t.co/pKFQJEEmSF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2021

But the incident itself was “minor,” as reporters have confirmed.

New info on what happened with @POTUS dog Major, per Secret Service official: Major nipped agent’s hand at WH. Injury was “extremely minor.” No skin puncture. No bleeding. Agent continued their duties, all per official. — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) March 10, 2021

Major Biden update: a Secret Service official tells me the dog “nipped” an agent’s hand and “no skin was broken.”This source describes it as “an extremely minor injury.”

The agent continued to work yesterday after the incident and has continued to work since then. — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) March 10, 2021

“Major is a rescue dog. These dogs have usually had hard lives and experienced trauma. A nip is a warning. It’s not ideal, but it is, as the Secret Service suggested, not a big deal,” PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley wrote earlier this week, noting that it serves as little more than a distraction from Biden’s legislative achievements and the recent Capitol riot.

“Donald Trump tries to overthrow the government, and in the process, potentially injure or kill them, and Republicans immediately shrug and move on as if nothing happened. A presidential dog nips a Secret Service agent, and Republicans decide that this is the biggest crime against America since 9/11,” he adds.

Biden’s dogs were temporarily moved to his home in Delaware but will soon return to the White House.