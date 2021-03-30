Sex Trafficking Investigation Should Mean That Matt Gaetz Is Toast

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is under federal criminal investigation for potentially violating sex trafficking laws with a 17-year-old girl, and that suggests that one of Trump’s favorites is toast.

The New York Times reported:



Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida and a close ally of former President Donald J. Trump, is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter.

Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, the people said. A variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences.

It makes sense now why Gaetz is considering leaving Congress and taking a job at Newsmax. If Gaetz is charged it will mean bigger problems for him than keeping his seat in Congress. Gaetz could be looking at a lengthy prison sentence if he were to be charged and convicted.

In a related point, Donald Trump certainly seems to spend a lot of time and attracts quite a few men who potentially committed or were convicted of crimes against young girls.

The allegation alone might be enough to doom Gaetz, as another “family values” Republican has been exposed as a potential criminal of the worst kind.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook