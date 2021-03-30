Rachel Maddow Dominates As Fox News Loses 30% Of Its Audience

Rachel Maddow drew a record 3.7 million viewers as she finished the first quarter of 2021 dominating Fox News and finishing #1.

Via a press release from MSNBC as provided to PoliticusUSA:

“The Rachel Maddow Show” at 9 pm dominated cable news closing out the quarter at #1 for the 1st time since 1Q19 with a record 3.7M total viewers (vs. CNN’s 2.2M and FOX News’ 3M). “Maddow” finished as the #2 program in all of cable television among total viewers ahead of FOX News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Maddow” beat the CNN lineup at 9 pm for the 46th straight quarter among total viewers. Compared to 1Q20, “Maddow” grew ratings by +19% while FOX News lost -30%. In A25-54, “Maddow” scored its best rating since 1Q18 with 619K viewers topping FOX News (vs. CNN’s 566K and FOX News’ 485K). “Maddow” grew its A25-54 audience by +14% over 1Q20 while FOX News lost -36%.

At a time when corporate media is struggling after years of pandering to Donald Trump, Rachel Maddow and MSNBC are flourishing. One of the biggest changes at MSNBC is that the network’s hosts, reporters, and guests look more like their audience. Joy Reid has been number one in her timeslot over the first quarter of 2021, and there has been a noticeable shift on other MSNBC shows as well toward more representation.

Fox News has been whittled down to its oldest, whitest, male core. it is still hemorrhaging young viewers as the long-term demographic issues at Fox News nearly identically mirror the Republican Party.

Rachel Maddow is getting the success that she and her staff deserve after years and years of hard work.

Republicans are still flocking to the Fox bubble, but the majority of cable news viewers are tuned into Rachel Maddow and MSNBC.

