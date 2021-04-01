Marjorie Taylor Green Makes A Fool Of Herself With Bill To Fire Fauci. (Congress Can’t Fire Fauci.)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill demanding the Senate fire Fauci. The problem is that Fauci serves in a non-Senate confirmed position.

Here is the bill:

🚨NEW BILL ALERT!🚨 The "#FireFauci Act" will slash the salary of Dr. Always Wrong to $0 and the "#WeWillNotComply Act" will ban vaccine "passports," prevent discrimination against the unvaccinated, and much more to protect the freedom of the American People. pic.twitter.com/JVR01lBID5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 1, 2021

Rep. Taylor Greene knows nothing about the government that she is serving in:

House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces the Fire Fauci Act to cut Dr Fauci’s salary to $0 until “a new NIAID Administrator is confirmed by the Senate” — though it’s not a Senate-confirmed position. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) April 1, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a mini House version of Donald Trump only with way more Qanon. Dr. Fauci was appointed Director of NIAID in 1984. He has served seven presidents. The keyword in the above sentence is appointed. He is not serving in a Senate-confirmed position. He is a civil servant. The Senate could not fire Dr. Fauci if they wanted to. Only a president could fire Dr. Fauci, and Joe Biden is definitely not going to do that.

Rep. Taylor Greene is a dangerous embarrassment.

She is a walking waste of taxpayer money and a threat to the country.

It is a safe bet that Dr. Fauci will be in Washington a lot longer than Marjorie Taylor Greene.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook