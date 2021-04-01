Posted on by Jason Easley

Marjorie Taylor Green Makes A Fool Of Herself With Bill To Fire Fauci. (Congress Can’t Fire Fauci.)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill demanding the Senate fire Fauci. The problem is that Fauci serves in a non-Senate confirmed position.

Here is the bill:

Rep. Taylor Greene knows nothing about the government that she is serving in:

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a mini House version of Donald Trump only with way more Qanon. Dr. Fauci was appointed Director of NIAID in 1984. He has served seven presidents. The keyword in the above sentence is appointed. He is not serving in a Senate-confirmed position. He is a civil servant. The Senate could not fire Dr. Fauci if they wanted to. Only a president could fire Dr. Fauci, and Joe Biden is definitely not going to do that.

Rep. Taylor Greene is a dangerous embarrassment.

She is a walking waste of taxpayer money and a threat to the country.

It is a safe bet that Dr. Fauci will be in Washington a lot longer than Marjorie Taylor Greene.

