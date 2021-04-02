Brian Kemp Throws A Tantrum And Blames Biden And Stacey Abrams For MLB Moving All-Star Game

Gov. Brian Kemp (D-GA) responded to MLB moving its All-Star Game out of Georgia by blaming President Biden and Stacey Abrams.

Kemp tweeted:

Georgians – and all Americans – should fully understand what the MLB's knee-jerk decision means: cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included. If the left doesn’t agree with you, facts and the truth do not matter.

— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 2, 2021

Earlier today, I spoke with the leadership of the Atlanta Braves who informed me they do not support the MLB's decision. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 2, 2021

Brian Kemp’s little Twitter fit leaves out the fact that he has been lying about what is in the new law at every opportunity for days.

When Kemp says that he won’t back down, he means that he will fight to the death to prevent black people from voting.

MLB didn’t listen to Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams. They read the law for themselves and decided that they did not want to support a racist campaign of voter suppression.

Let’s see how strong Kemp’s will to fight is when television and film projects stop coming there, other events pull out of the state, and the economy loses hundreds of millions or billions of dollars.

It is only a matter of time before the courts strike down this law, or Democrats in Congress pass a voting rights bill.

Nobody is fooled. Republicans are economically killing Georgia with their racism.

