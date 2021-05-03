Lincoln Project Mocks Trump: “The Swamp Won”

In its latest video, the Lincoln Project mocked former President Donald Trump, saying he “got played” by the Republican establishment, whose members are “laughing at you, all the way to the bank.”

The swamp won, Donald,” the video’s narrator says before pivoting to the subject of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has largely moved away from Trump––blaming him for stoking the tensions that culminated in the Capitol riot––while continuing to seek ways for the Republican Party to codify its regressive agenda.

“You’re getting played,” the ad says. “He’s picking candidates loyal to him. They brought you a little bowl to hold in your little hands, and you fell for it.”

“Maybe you shouldn’t run again,” the ad concludes. “Maybe the power Mitch McConnell has over the GOP is just too strong. Maybe what McConnell and the rest of Washington is saying is true: that Trump is done.”

You can watch the ad below.