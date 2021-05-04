Super-Trumper Elise Stefanik is Itching to Take Liz Cheney’s Leadership Position

In January, Liz Cheney attempted to move the Republican party forward by voting to impeach Donald Trump. What the Wyoming Rep. learned, though, was that Trump still had incredible support within the GOP.

And now party leadership is moving to punish Cheney for standing up to the former President. There has been continued noise about removing the congresswoman from her position as Chair of the House Republican Conference.

With Cheney likely to be removed, a new candidate for her position has emerged; New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. Stefanik, one of Trump’s most ardent supporters, has begun politicking for support.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler told the New York Post, “I don’t know how many members have been on the whipping efforts but I’ve been actively engaged whipping for Elise Stefanik and the reason that I think we need Elise, is if you just look at what Elise has done, she’s proven that she gets this on the merits.”

Reschenthaler continued, “She was amazing when Trump was facing impeachment, she was one of his biggest defenders and she did that very well, so she has a command of the messaging, which is obviously important for conference chair.”

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana weighed in, “I think there’s also a lot to be said for a younger member to get in a position, and to signal that there’s a future for the Republican Party that is younger, and that’s going to help us bring more and more people under our tent.”

It seems like Republicans in the House think aligning themselves with Trump is the best way forward. Time will only tell if this strategy will work out for them.