Lauren Boebert Brags About Voting “No” to Creating January 6 Commission

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) bragged about voting “no” to the creation of a commission to investigate the events the culminated in the Capitol riot of January 6 and accused the House of overreach.

“Due to their pathetic & failed governing agenda, the Democrats have just created another Robert Mueller style witch hunt to distract us from everything that they’re ACTUALLY doing in the House,” Boebert wrote, without offering specifics.

“This Commission is a farce & anything that comes of it has no credibility. I voted NO!” she concluded.

Due to their pathetic & failed governing agenda, the Democrats have just created another Robert Mueller style witch hunt to distract us from everything that they’re ACTUALLY doing in the House. This Commission is a farce & anything that comes of it has no credibility. I voted NO! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 20, 2021

Boebert’s remarks constitute the latest attempt by a Republican to rewrite the history surrounding the event, which took place after a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol in a bid to overturn the results of an election countless observers and agencies have determined was both free and fair.

Boebert, a subscriber to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory alleging that Trump is being victimized by a cabal of Satan-worshipping Democrats, challenged the results of the 2020 election ahead of the attack.

She made headlines in recent weeks for refusing to abide by a House rule that states lawmakers who refuse to walk through metal detectors installed outside the House will be fined $5,000 for their first offense and $10,000 for any subsequent offense. Boebert has tried to circumvent the policy and bring her gun onto the House floor.