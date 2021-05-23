Republican Obstruction Backfires As Pelosi Might Investigate I/6 Attack Until 2024

6.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) warned Republicans that by blocking the commission they may make the 1/6 investigation last until 2024.

Kinzinger said on Fox News Sunday, “My party to this point has said things like it was hugs and kisses. It was Antifa and BLM. It was anything, but what it was, a Trump-inspired insurrection on the Capitol and people deserve to hear the truth, and I think now if this thing fails, Nancy Pelosi will create a select committee and this thing could run until 2024.”

The legislation that Senate Republicans are rejecting is a bipartisan commission with power equally divided Democrats and Republicans. The commission would be made of non-elected officials who are not government employees.

Rep. Kinzinger was correct. If Senate Republicans reject the commission, they will be setting themselves up for a much worse outcome, but Republicans aren’t thinking about years down the road.

They are trying to win back majorities in the House and Senate in 2022, and they don’t want the truth about 1/6 to be revealed.