Ron Johnson Says He “Respectfully Disagrees” With the Mother of Brian Sicknick

If Republicans are committed to anything, it is protecting Donald Trump at all costs. On Friday, GOP senators voted to kill a bill that would have created a commission to investigate the events leading up to the January 6th insurrection.

Prior to their vote, a delegation that included Capitol police officers and the Mother of Brian Sicknick met with Republican lawmakers. Some senators met with the group while others gave them the cold shoulder.

Ron Johnson actually did meet with the delegation, but on Friday he released a statement saying that he disagreed with their take on the matter.

The Wisconsin senator wrote, “As I did publicly at the time, I again condemn the grotesque violence, repugnant racial slurs, and other illegal acts that occurred on January 6th. All who engaged in these repulsive acts should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Johnson continued, “I also asked what questions regarding January 6th they are seeking answers to. Although we respectfully disagreed on the added value of the proposed commission, I did commit to doing everything I could to ensure all their questions will be answered.”

Johnson is one of the more disingenuous Republicans on the Hill. He has made protected Trump as much as any other GOP senator. So this type of statement is no great surprise.