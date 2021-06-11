WATCH: 1/6 Rioter’s Lawyer Slams Trump For Letting his “Dummy” Supporters “Take the Hit”

861 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertising

So far, 516 people have been arrested for taking part in the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol. They won’t be alone. Attorney General Merrick Garland recently said that more arrests are to come.

The lawyers for these rioters certainly have their hands full. The insurrectionists were clearly egged on by Donald Trump and people within his circle. During a Friday appearance on CNN, lawyer Joseph Hurley ripped Trump for being down in Mar-a-Lago golfing while his dummy supporters take the hit.

Hurley is representing Anthony Antonio and both men spoke with New Day’s John Berman. When asked if Trump was responsible, Antonio responded, “I have my day in court and do I think he’s held responsible for this? I think he should be held responsible — we’re all responsible for our own actions, and I do think he should be held responsible.”

Berman then asked the lawyer if Trump should be held responsible. Hurley replied:

Advertising

“So absolutely, 100 percent, but as all cowards do, we’ve got our bone spurs, stay down in Mar-a-Lago, play a few rounds of golf, let everyone else take the hit and the dummies take the hit. That’s what’s totally inexplicable; they take the hit and keep following along until they get chopped down one by one, and there’s none left. Thank God whenever that ends.” https://twitter.com/politicususa/status/1403431994890113027

Many of the rioters will soon have their day in court. And their legal representatives are likely to bring up Trump’s accountability in the matter. The former president, as of yet, has remained unscathed.