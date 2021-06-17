Florida Republican Threatens To Have Russians Kill Opponent In Secret Tape

Advertising

One of the Florida Republicans vying to run against Rep. Charlie Crist (D) threatened to have the Russian-Ukrainian mob assassinate his primary opponent.

During a 30-minute call with a conservative activist that was recorded before he became a candidate, William Braddock repeatedly warned the activist to not support GOP candidate Anna Paulina Luna in the Republican primary for a Tampa Bay-area congressional seat because he had access to assassins. The seat is being vacated by Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), who is running for governor.

“I really don’t want to have to end anybody’s life for the good of the people of the United States of America,” Braddock said at one point in the conversation last week, according to the recording exclusively obtained by POLITICO. “That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a f—ing speed bump in the road. She’s a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighborhood.”

Needless to say, Braddock shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near Congress, which means that Republicans will probably nominate him. After they have proven that they have no problem sending domestic terrorists like Marjorie Taylor Greene to Congress, assassinate threats are a very small bar to clear.

Republicans continue to deny the Russian influence in their party, but it is hard to believe them when a candidate is threatening to have Russians kill his opponent. The Republican Party under the continued influence of Donald Trump has become a collection of lawless goons, who think that murder is an acceptable way to win a primary.

Democracies don’t have political opponents killed, but Republicans continue to show the world that they are the biggest threat to American democracy in the nation’s history.