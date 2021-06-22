Florida Senate Candidate Val Demings Basically Calls Marco Rubio A Coward

Advertising

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) said that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) lacks courage and doesn’t show up to fight for Florida.

Video of Demings on The View:

Rep. @valdemings to @TheView on her run for U.S. Senate to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio: “Marco Rubio doesn’t show up.” “When things get a little shaky for him, he’s just like the wind. Any way the wind blows, it is cool with him. He’s afraid of a tough fight — I am not.” pic.twitter.com/M2VNqbN4Ad — The View (@TheView) June 22, 2021

Rep. Demings said:



I served as a career law enforcement officer, served as the Chief of Police. I have never run away from a tough fight, and I certainly don’t plan on doing that now. Let me just say this, Marco Rubio doesn’t show up, and when he does, he does not have the courage to fight for Floridians, fight for the people he is supposed to represent.

…..

Marco Rubio does not have the courage to stand up and fight for the people he represents. When things get a little shaky for him, he’s just like the wind. Any way the wind blows, it’s cool with him. He’s afraid of a tough fight. I am not. I do believe that Florida can do better.

Val Demings is going to bring the fight to Marco Rubio that he has feared for years. Rubio is in for a tough fight. Rep. Demings will come after the incumbent Florida Senator who has had his eyes on the White House for years and made his boredom and distaste for the Senate well known.

Florida needs a senator who will think about more than their own political ambitions. Val Demings has the ability to give Marco Rubio what he really wants, freedom from the Senate and unlimited time to run for president.