Speaker Pelosi Makes Republican Nightmares Come True With 1/6 Investigation

Advertising

Speaker Pelosi announced at her weekly press conference that the House would be forming a select committee to investigate the 1/6 attack.

Video:

Speaker Pelosi announces a House Select Committee to investigate and find the root causes of the 1/6 attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/6qZpyJCov1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 24, 2021

Speaker Pelosi said, “This morning with great solemnity and sadness, I’m announcing that the house will be establishing a select committee on the January 6th insurrection. Again, January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. I have said it three times. It is imperative now that we establish the truth of that day and ensure that an attack of that kind cannot happen and that we root out the causes of it all. The select committee will investigate and report on the facts and the causes of the attack, and it will report recommendations for the prevention on any future attack.”

Advertising

After blocking the creation of the 1/6 Commission, Republicans slowly realized that the creation of a select committee might be even worse for them than a commission would have been.

The 1/6 Commission is bipartisan and evenly split down the middle with non-governmental employees serving. The House Select Committee will have a Democratic majority and be made up of members of the House.

Republicans are hoping that they can frame the committee as a partisan exercise to be ignored, but the reality is that the committee hearings will dominate news coverage and put the two things that Republicans don’t want to talk about back into the spotlight.

The GOP doesn’t want to talk about the Capitol attack and Trump’s role in it.

The biggest nightmare that Republicans have is that the 1/6 attack will cost them in the midterms, and Speaker Pelosi just turned that nightmare into a reality.