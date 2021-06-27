Mitt Romney Makes The Perfect Argument For Ignoring Trump

3.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Sen. Mitt Romney discredited Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen and made a broader argument for ignoring the former president.

Video:

Mitt Romney nails Trump to the wall by asking for his sources of information that the election was stolen. He said that Trump's sources aren't the DOJ and intel community but Rudy Giuliani and the MyPillow Guy. Romney argues for ignoring Trump and moving on. pic.twitter.com/iLSjop232V — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 27, 2021

Romney said on CNN’s State Of The Union:

I think, frankly, Jake, a growing recognition in the U.S. This is like WWF, that it’s entertaining, but it’s not real. And I know people want to say, yeah, they believe in the big lie in some cases, but I think people recognize it’s a lot of show and bombast but it’s going to nowhere. The election is over. It was fair.

Look. The president was crying foul on election night and actually before election night and the question is what were his sources of information? Where did he hear that the election had been fraudulently carried out? Did he hear it from the justice department? No. Did he hear it from the intelligence community? No. So where did he hear it from? The MyPillow Guy? Rudy Giuliani? What are their sources of information? It’s pretty clear the election was fair and not the outcome the president wanted but let’s move on.

The most damaging thing that Romney said was that Trump is entertainment that is going nowhere. Trump has no power, no influence, and no office.

He’s now just a guy who can’t let go of the fact that he got blown out in an election, and became a one-term failure.

The broader media ignored Trump’s Ohio rally. Free coverage on cable news is the failed former president’s oxygen, but even Fox News didn’t bother with Trump’s oldies show at the fairgrounds.

Whether Trump likes it or not, outside of his substantial fan base within the Republican Party, the nation has moved on.

It is over, and Trump better get used to being ignored like other former presidents, because that is his future.