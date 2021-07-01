Nearly 40 House Democrats Warn McCarthy That Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Incite Violence

More than three dozen House Democrats warned Minority Leader McCarthy that Greene’s actions could incite violence against members of Congress.
Nearly 40 House Democrats are demanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy take what they call “immediate action” to address the behavior of GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, whose actions, they say in a Thursday letter obtained by CNN, “could lead to violence against members of Congress.”
