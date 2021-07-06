Mo Brooks Blames Trump For Insurrection As Treasonous Trump Train Derails

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) responded to Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) lawsuit against him by blaming Trump for the insurrection.
Brooks’s lawyers wrote in a court filing:
SIX MONTHS AGO this morning. Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) gives "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass" speech
Per new civil case filing, Brooks says he only gave the speech because the White House asked him to do so. pic.twitter.com/bJSvWtndCE
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 6, 2021
Brooks Claims That He Coordinated With Trump’s White House On The Speech
Brooks made two points in his filing. The congressman claimed that he only gave the speech because the Trump White House asked him to and that he coordinated with the White House on the speech.
The Trump White House was in contact with the people who attacked the Capitol before January 6. The rally that brought the attackers to the Capitol was paid for by the Trump campaign.
Now, Rep. Brooks is suggested that the White House had input on the speeches that led to the attack.
All of this information points in one direction.
The Trump White House communicated, coordinated, funded, and incited the attack on the Capitol in a bid to stop the election from being certified, which they thought would keep Donald Trump in power.
Eric Swalwell’s lawsuit is paying dividends and leading to valuable information that will help the 1/6 Select Committee in the House track down the roots and causes of the plan to attack the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor, who is White House Press Pool, and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association