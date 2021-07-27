House Republicans Falsely Blame Pelosi For Capitol Attack. Here Are The Facts

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) falsely blamed Speaker Pelosi for the Capitol attack, but here are the facts.

Republicans Claim Speaker Pelosi Is Responsible For The Attack On The Capitol

Video:

Elise Stefanik says Nancy Pelosi is responsible for the Capitol attack. FACT: The Speaker of the House is not in charge of Capitol security. That's the responsibility of the Capitol Police Board. pic.twitter.com/8pBl3AhIWt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 27, 2021

Rep. Stefanik said, “She doesn’t want a fair and bipartisan investigation. She wants a political one. It is a fact that on December 2020, Nancy Pelosi was made aware of potential security threats to the Capitol and she fails to act. It is a fact that the U.S. Capitol police raise concerns and rather than providing them with support and resources they needed and deserved, she prioritized her partisan political optics over their safety. The American people deserve to know the truth that Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility as Speaker of the House for the tragedy that occurred on January 6th. And it was only after Republicans started asking questions on it that she refused to seat them.”

FACT: Speaker Pelosi Is Not In Charge Of Capitol Security

USA Today already debunked the House Republicans’ claim with a fact check, “We rate the claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caused the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as FALSE, based on our research. The Capitol Police force is responsible for protecting the building and is overseen by a Capitol Police Board and committees from the House of Representatives and Senate, according to a USCP spokesperson. Pelosi is not directly responsible for overseeing Capitol Police force operations.”

House Republicans Are Lying To Cover-Up Their Role In The 1/6 Attack

House Republicans helped to incite the attack on the Capitol. Some House Republicans may have provided aid and support to the attackers. The Republicans are trying to shift the blame for their plot because they know that the truth will severely damage them politically.

Nancy Pelosi didn’t organize, coordinate, and pay for the rally that brought the terrorists to the Capitol. Donald Trump did.

Nancy Pelosi didn’t support and incite the Capitol attackers. Many House Republicans did.

It is important to debunk these lies because Republicans are going to repeat them over and over again until they gain traction.

America can’t let Republicans rewrite the truth about 1/6.