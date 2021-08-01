Report: Trump’s Aides Are Telling Him That He Has to Cut Rudy Giuliani Off

Donald Trump values loyalty over nearly everything else. And for that reason, he has kept Rudy Giuliani around for quite a long time.

This is despite the fact that the former New York City mayor has become an embarrassing bumbler. And Giuliani wants to be paid for his failed efforts to get the results of the 2020 election overturned.

According to Maggie Haberman, aides are telling Trump that paying his former lawyer is not an option. In fact, the New York Times writer reports, they want him to cut Giuliani off completely.

Haberman tweeted on Sunday, “Giuliani allies are looking at the Trump $ – even if it isn’t $82 million – and are aghast that Trump isn’t helping Giuliani with legal fees. Giuliani’s friends say he is saying he is close to broke, and his interview w Melissa Russo makes clear he knows he’s in legal jeopardy.”

Trump aides have been clear they see no mechanism for paying Giuliani’s legal bills that isn’t problematic for Trump, and they think Giuliani took actions a lawyer should have known were problematic, even if the client wanted it. But this is of note in the context of Trump having had a previous lawyer who pleaded guilty and then cooperated with an investigation into Trump.” The reporter continued , “

Despite the poor results, Giuliani has been unfailingly loyal to Trump. The former president, though, has never been shy about cutting people off when they’ve outlived their usefulness.