The Comments Of Capitol Police Lt. Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Show Why She Was A Terrorist

Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd expressed sympathy for Ashli Babbitt’s family but pointed out that she was a threat to the House, and he saved lives by shooting her.
Ashli Babbitt Was A Criminal Who Was Engaged In An Act Of Domestic Terror
As the threat of violence from Trump supporters continues to grow, Lt. Byrd laid out the reasoning why the people who attacked the Capitol were dangerous. Babbitt was posing a threat to the House of Representatives. Lt. Byrd and the other police were the last line of defense for keeping members of Congress safe.
Ashli Babbitt was engaged in a criminal act of domestic terror, which
