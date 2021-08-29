Mississippi Death Cult Gov. Tate Reeves Sells The Upside Of Going To Heaven After Dying From COVID

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) made it sound like dying from COVID isn’t bad because people get to go to heaven.

Reeves said at a Republican fundraiser:

“I’m often asked by some of my friends on the other side of the aisle about COVID … and why does it seem like folks in Mississippi and maybe in the Mid-South are a little less scared, shall we say,” Reeves said. “When you believe in eternal life — when you believe that living on this earth is but a blip on the screen, then you don’t have to be so scared of things,” he said, but added: “Now, God also tells us to take necessary precautions.”

Reeves Expresses The Republican Death Cult Mentality

Reeves’s message was that people should take precautions, but if they don’t, it’s no big deal because people who die of COVID get to go to heaven and live forever.

It is also Christian to believe that God gave humanity the vaccine to save lives because he/she doesn’t want people going to heaven before their time, which is a Christian way of thinking about the vaccine as God’s will to help humanity.

Reeves was expressing the twisted denialism of the Republican COVID death cult. Heaven is not an upside of getting COVID.

Extremist terrorist organizations promise suicide bombers martyrdom and eternal heaven also.

The mentality is the same. Extremist religious beliefs are encouraging people to take their own lives and the lives of others as a political statement. That is what Gov. Tate Reeves did with his comments.