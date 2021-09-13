Republicans Tantrum After FEC Rules Twitter Didn’t Break Election Law With Block Of Unsubstantiated Hunter Biden Article

Republicans reacted with a tantrum after the FEC dismissed their complaint that Twitter violated election law by blocking an unsubstituted Hunter Biden article.
The Federal Election Commission has dismissed Republican accusations that Twitter violated election laws in October by blocking people from posting links to an unsubstantiated New York Post article about Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s son Hunter Biden, in a decision that is likely to set a precedent for future cases involving social media sites and federal campaigns.
The F.E.C. determined that Twitter’s actions regarding the Hunter Biden article had been undertaken for a valid commercial reason, not a political purpose, and were thus allowable, according to a document outlining the decision obtained by The New York Times.
Republicans Reacted To Their Latest Defeat
Donald Trump Jr, who is basically a Hunter Biden stalker, tweeted:
The New York Times STILL wants you to believe that Hunter Biden's laptop is "unsubstantiated," even though we've all seen the videos from the laptop of him smoking crack with our own eyes.
This is why the corporate media has lost all credibility.
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 13, 2021