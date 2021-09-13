Posted on by Jason Easley

Republicans Tantrum After FEC Rules Twitter Didn’t Break Election Law With Block Of Unsubstantiated Hunter Biden Article

Republicans reacted with a tantrum after the FEC dismissed their complaint that Twitter violated election law by blocking an unsubstituted Hunter Biden article.

The New York Times reported:

The Federal Election Commission has dismissed Republican accusations that Twitter violated election laws in October by blocking people from posting links to an unsubstantiated New York Post article about Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s son Hunter Biden, in a decision that is likely to set a precedent for future cases involving social media sites and federal campaigns.

The F.E.C. determined that Twitter’s actions regarding the Hunter Biden article had been undertaken for a valid commercial reason, not a political purpose, and were thus allowable, according to a document outlining the decision obtained by The New York Times.

Republicans Reacted To Their Latest Defeat

Donald Trump Jr,  who is basically a Hunter Biden stalker, tweeted:

Dana Loesch tweeted:

Fox News’s media reporter:

The Republican Goal Is To Stop Social Media Companies From Removing Disinformation.

The FEC ruling means that social media companies have the power to remove false information. This power has become the enemy of Republicans who have seen their efforts to use Twitter, in particular, to spread propaganda halted. Facebook has done much, much less to stop the spread of false and disinformation.

Republicans have never gotten over Donald Trump being banned, and so while they claimed to be outraged about the use of the word unsubstantiated, what they are really tantruming about is the ability of social media companies to block their lies.