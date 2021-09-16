Justice For J6 Rally May Be Empty As Domestic Terrorists Are Too Scared To Show Up

The same domestic extremist groups that showed up for the Capitol attack are warning supporters to stay away from the Justice for J6 rally.

NBC News reported:

The shift offers a window into how the dynamics among some of the most active and extremist online forums have changed in the aftermath of Jan. 6, which has led to hundreds of arrests. Paranoia drives many conversations, and it appears to be inhibiting some extremists’ ability to organize on the open web.

“Now explain how we’re supposed to protest without the FBI busting down your door and you ending up in a DC jail with no court date. I was at the Capitol on J6,” one user wrote on TheDonald. “Any protest after J6 is primed to be a false flag. And you can’t talk about that ‘next level’ here either without the feds busting down your door.”

The Terrorists Are Afraid Of Being Arrested And Thrown In Jail

Without the feeling like they have a friend in the Oval Office to protect them, domestic terrorists are reluctant to show their faces at the Justice for J6 rally. The change in tone is the byproduct of so many terrorists being criminally charged for the 1/6 Capitol attack and the lack of incitement from Trump.

The domestic terrorists don’t want to be criminally charged and locked up, so they are warning their supporters to avoid the event in DC on Saturday. Some may disagree with the sentences that have been handed down for the Capitol attack, but the threat of going to jail appears to be serving as an effective deterrent.

Without Donald Trump around to organize and incite them, domestic terrorists don’t appear to feel nearly as confident and brave as they did before 1/6.