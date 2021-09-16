Newsmax Exposes The Trump Cult While Blowing A Gasket And Tossing A Vet Off The Air

A Newsmax host completely lost it and screamed cut him off and yelled, that Trump won’t be blamed for Afghanistan on his show as he tossed a vet off the air.

Video:

Watch Newsmax host cut the feed and scream at a veteran guest for offering a mild critique of Trump pic.twitter.com/xozk1f5kzH — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 16, 2021

The vet offered the softest of critiques that mistakes were made across multiple administrations and Trump tried to limit the number of people getting out of Afghanistan.

The Newsmax host screamed CUT HIM OFF, CUT HIM OFF, but the revealing part of his comments was what he said that the vet was not going to come on his show and blame Trump.

Newsmax replaced Fox News as the media heroin for Trump addicts after the 2020 election. Fox News is heavily into the Trump propaganda business, but Newsmax makes Fox look neutral and objective.

The anchor losing it is a symptom. He acted like a cult member would respond when being confronted with the truth about their leader.

It is cult behavior. The veteran in the clip didn’t have to say anything directly critical of Trump. Suggesting the reality that Trump and Stephen Miller were attempting to keep Afghans from leaving the country was enough to get him thrown off of the air.

Reality has no place on Newsmax, and anyone who offers reality will be met with something akin to a mental collapse.