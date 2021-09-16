Trump Tries To Incite More Violence By Siding With Terrorists On Justice For J6 Rally

Trump released a statement of solidarity with the people who are jailed for attacking the Capitol on 1/6.

Trump said in a statement, “Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election. In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!”

The failed former one-term president will not attend or participate in the rally, and he has even called it a plot. Extremist groups are afraid of getting arrested, so they are staying away from the rally.

What Trump’s statement does reveal is that he sees insurrection and political violence as his path back to the White House. Trump incited the original attack on the Capitol and now he is telling Americans that domestic terrorists are his people.

Trump is out of office, but he is becoming more and more like a terror threat with each passing day, as he intends to ride a wave of violence back into power.