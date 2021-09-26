Watch Speaker Pelosi Destroy The Media Myth Of Divided Democrats

The corporate media loves to claim that Democrats are divided, but on Sunday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) put this false claim to rest.

Video:

Speaker Pelosi destroys the myth that Democrats are divided on infrastructure, "Building back better has the support of over 95% of our caucus. So when you say Democrats divided, no. Overwhelming — I've never seen actually over 95% of the caucus just about for anything." pic.twitter.com/7Hqoqbevt7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 26, 2021

Transcript of Speaker Pelosi on ABC’s This Week:

George Stephanopoulos. So, I just laid out a pretty daunting list right there. You have called the next few days a time of intensity for Congress.

Have you ever faced a challenge with so much at stake?

Speaker Pelosi. Every time we face a challenge, you say it’s a historic challenge, whether it’s passing the Affordable Care Act or other legislation that we passed in the previous Administration.

It’s all the wonderful legislative process that we have. But I thank you for calling this President Biden’s agenda because that’s exactly what it is. This is the vision of the President. And he has said that while he wants to pass the infrastructure bill – and we will – that he will not confine his vision for the future to just that bill, that it had to be about Building Back Better.

And Building Back Better has the support over 95 percent of our Caucus. So, when you say Democrats divided — no, overwhelmingly, I have never seen, actually, over 95 percent of a Caucus just about for anything. There are some who disagree, and I respect that, about the size of the package, and some in the Senate – a couple in the Senate as well. And we have to find our common ground, respectful of each other’s views.

But this isn’t about moderates versus progressives. Overwhelmingly, the entirety of our Caucus, except for a few whose judgment I respect, support the vision of Joe Biden. And we will pass – make progress on it this week.

Democrats Aren’t Divided. Democrats Are Arguing About Logistics.

Even the moderates who have voiced concerns about the bill are only worried about the cost. They are in agreement on the legislative priorities. The progressives are trying to protect their interests and make sure that the moderates don’t get cold feet and bail on them.

The dance that is ongoing is a tricky negotiation, but nothing has come up to suggest that Democrats are in any danger of not getting the legislation passed.

The media loves the Democrats divided narrative, and as usual, they are wrong.