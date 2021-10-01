Kyrsten Sinema Leaves DC While Holding Up The Infrastructure Bill

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), one of two Democratic Senators who are holding up passage of the Build Back Better agenda, has left DC for the weekend.

Jonathan Allen of NBC News tweeted:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema left DC earlier today, two sources tell NBC News. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) October 1, 2021

The fact that Sinema isn’t bothering to stay in DC and do her job should be noted and remembered by every Democratic voter in Arizona. Unlike Sen. Manchin, Sinema isn’t engaging in negotiations to get an agreement so that the infrastructure bills, which are the backbone of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, can be passed.

Some Democrats are already organizing a primary challenge for the 2024 election campaign.

As Ari Berman pointed out, it is wrong that two Senators who represent 2.8% of the US population can hold up widely popular legislation:

2 Senators representing 2.8% of US population should not be able to singlehandedly block policies supported by 65% of Americans & 96% of Congressional Dems — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 1, 2021

Sen. Sinema is earning herself a Democratic primary challenger by showing that she is not serious about her job and her duties to the people of Arizona.

Two Senators are holding up the infrastructure bills. One is showing that he is willing to negotiate and find a deal. The other has left DC and is proving that she doesn’t belong in the Senate.