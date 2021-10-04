After Raising It 3 Times Under Trump, Republicans Say They Now Disagree With Debt Ceiling Hike

Senate Republicans are refusing to negotiate a suspension of the debt ceiling, saying that they now disagree with the policy after doing it three times under Trump.
Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) told reporters:
Asked John Cornyn if there’s a way to negotiate a debt ceiling hike with Dems. “No. … There's no reason for us to help facilitate bad policy that we disagree with, and so they have to eat up little floor time passing the debt ceiling through reconciliation that's fine with me.”
Republicans didn’t disagree with raising the debt limit when Trump was president
According to The Washington Post:
GOP lawmakers during the Trump administration voted three times to suspend the debt ceiling. Federal policymakers added trillions of dollars to the federal debt during Trump’s presidency — significantly more than has been added by Biden — with the support of Republican leaders. The $28 trillion national debt rose by roughly $7.8 trillion during the Trump administration.
Republicans are refusing to pay for the debt that they ran up.
