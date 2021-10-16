The Plot Deepens As Trump Coup Plotter Tried To Buy Off State GOP AGs

The same Republican mega-donor who provided most of the funding for the 1/6 Trump rally also gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Republican state AGs association for 1/6.

The Washington Post reported:

A wealthy Trump donor who helped finance the rally in Washington on Jan. 6 also gave $150,000 to the nonprofit arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association, records show, funds that a person familiar with the contribution said were intended in part to promote the rally. The nonprofit organization paid for a robocall touting a march that afternoon to the U.S. Capitol to “call on Congress to stop the steal.”

On Dec. 29, Julie Jenkins Fancelli, daughter of the founder of the Publix grocery store chain, gave the previously undisclosed contribution to RAGA’s nonprofit Rule of Law Defense Fund, or RLDF, records reviewed by The Washington Post show. On the same day, the records show that Fancelli gave $300,000 to Women for America First, the “Stop the Steal” group that obtained a permit for the rally featuring former president Donald Trump. The AG Buyoff Was About More Than Promoting A Rally The coup plot involved stopping the certification of the election to allow an injunction to be filed that would result in the election being sent back to the states where their delegations in the House would vote to reelect Trump. The plotters needed the state GOP AGs on their side to fight the state lawsuits that would have arisen to certify the election. Republicans were ready to deploy their AGs to overturn an election at the state level for Trump. The 1/6 Attack Was Not Spontaneous. It Was Part Of A Planned Coup

Trump had been suggesting for months before Election Day that the election would be stolen from him. One suspects that the wheels had been in motion for this coup plot before Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.

Part of the investigative work of the 1/6 Committee will be to put together all of the pieces to paint a detailed picture of who was involved, what they did, and how the attack on the Capitol is linked to the coup.

The plot is thickening, and it looks like the attack on America goes much deeper than the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress.

There is an ongoing argument over whether or not the DOJ and the 1/6 Committee are dragging their feet, but given what is being revealed almost daily, the size and scope of the coup plot are huge.

Investigations are ongoing, and evidence is being gathered. Justice rushed does not equal justice delivered.

What the nation is facing is a Republican Party that has declared war on democracy.