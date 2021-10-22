Rep. Ted Lieu Urges The DOJ To Prosecute Trump For Campaign Finance Crimes

Now that Lev Parnas has been convicted, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) reminded the DOJ that Trump also committed campaign finance crimes.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

Lev Parnas is going to prison for federal campaign finance crimes. Michael Cohen went to prison for federal campaign finance crimes. Both were prosecuted by @TheJusticeDept. You know who else committed federal campaign finance crimes? Donald Trump. He was individual 1, remember? https://t.co/emmZYtvo2T — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 22, 2021

Trump Committed Campaign Finance Crimes With The Stormy Daniels Hush Money Payments.

The entire point of Trump’s scheme to hide the hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels was to avoid campaign finance disclosures during the 2016 campaign. The Stormy Daniels payments were the tip of the iceberg. There was also Trump’s consistent use of taxpayer resources for campaign events. Illegal fundraisers. There have long been accusations that illegal foreign money found its way into Trump’s campaign.

The DOJ could pick and choose the charges against Trump. The most difficult decision facing Justice would be how to narrow down the charges to the ones that are most likely to yield a conviction.

Rep. Lieu is right. While the DOJ is prosecuting those in Trump’s orbit, they should not ignore the biggest fish of them all.